88,810 Shares in Semler Scientific Inc. $SMLR Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,470 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $3,441,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 42.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive monitoring solutions for intracranial pressure. The company’s core focus is on improving patient care in neurocritical and acute care settings by providing clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools that reduce the risks associated with invasive procedures.

The company’s flagship product, the NICO Monitor, employs proprietary acoustic monitoring technology to continuously estimate intracranial pressure and compliance at the bedside.

Featured Stories

