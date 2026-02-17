M&G PLC Lowers Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

M&G PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

HIG stock opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,986.97. The trade was a 50.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 343,928 shares of company stock worth $47,393,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

