GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,417,029 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. $SGMO

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,029 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.21% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Sangamo Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Brisbane, California, that specializes in the development of genomic therapies based on its proprietary zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. Founded in 1995, Sangamo pioneered ZFN-based genome editing to precisely alter DNA sequences for the treatment of serious genetic and rare diseases. The company’s platform encompasses in vivo genome editing, ex vivo cell therapy, and genome regulation approaches, with a focus on durable therapeutic effects through permanent genetic modification or sustained gene expression control.

Through its genome editing programs, Sangamo is advancing multiple product candidates into clinical trials for conditions such as hemophilia A and B, mucopolysaccharidosis types I and II, and lysosomal storage disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.