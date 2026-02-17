GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.52 Million Stake in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 197,750.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,322,000 after buying an additional 705,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 672,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 250.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 426,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,846,814.60. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $341,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,359,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,160,061.40. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

