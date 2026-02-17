GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 33,396 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of BellRing Brands worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 540,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $66,057,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,021,000 after acquiring an additional 748,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRBR opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Weiss Ratings cut BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

