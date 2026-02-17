United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 15,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

