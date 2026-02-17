Short Interest in RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Declines By 13.7%

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,574 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 1,823 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. RENISHAW PLC 20 has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Company Profile

Renishaw plc is a UK-based engineering and scientific technology company that designs, manufactures and supplies precision measurement and process control equipment. Its core expertise lies in metrology, with solutions that help manufacturers ensure accuracy, repeatability and productivity throughout the design, inspection and assembly stages of component production.

The company’s metrology portfolio includes coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), machine tool probes, gauging systems and calibration artefacts.

