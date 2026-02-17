GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,120 Shares of Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises about 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

