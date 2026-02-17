Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 43,346 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $135,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

QUAL opened at $201.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

