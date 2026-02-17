Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Merit Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $388,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $457.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

