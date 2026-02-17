Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $102.6180, with a volume of 264166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 4.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Squared LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,931,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

