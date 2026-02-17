Ceragon Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 453 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $2,247,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 4,058,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 775,782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 642.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 552,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 478,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,418,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 382,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ceragon Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Ceragon Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity — investors bought 5,798 call contracts on Feb. 17 (≈+1,180% vs. typical volume of 453), suggesting bullish speculation or hedging ahead of a potential rebound or catalysts.

Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: results were in‑line with the January preliminary update, guidance was reiterated, and Ceragon said its balance sheet is strengthened — a stabilizing sign but not a positive surprise. Ceragon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Company press release: results were in‑line with the January preliminary update, guidance was reiterated, and Ceragon said its balance sheet is strengthened — a stabilizing sign but not a positive surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck available — useful for investors who want management commentary on margins, backlog, customer demand and 2026 priorities. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and slide deck available — useful for investors who want management commentary on margins, backlog, customer demand and 2026 priorities. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage and outlook pieces available for context on expectations and potential drivers for the stock. What to Expect from Ceragon Networks’s Earnings

Pre‑earnings coverage and outlook pieces available for context on expectations and potential drivers for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: Q4 EPS of $0.02 missed the consensus $0.03 and declined from $0.09 a year earlier, pointing to near‑term pressure on profitability and growth expectations. That miss is the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates

Earnings miss: Q4 EPS of $0.02 missed the consensus $0.03 and declined from $0.09 a year earlier, pointing to near‑term pressure on profitability and growth expectations. That miss is the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest report shows anomalous/zero values for mid‑February (data appears unreliable); no clear signal from short interest on conviction.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 2.9%

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 529,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.19. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon’s solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company’s product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

