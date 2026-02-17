Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $615.41 Thousand

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $615.41 thousand worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 680,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency. Centrifuge has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 576,349,099 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.08680289 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $999,957.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

