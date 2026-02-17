Drift Price Reaches $0.0939 on Major Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Drift has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Drift has a total market cap of $47.32 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,884,539 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 552,929,705 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.09083004 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $8,736,122.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.