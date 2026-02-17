Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $16.7630, with a volume of 279045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO James H. Walter sold 467,700 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $6,374,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,010,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,180.94. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 106,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,450,218.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 376,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,904.46. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210,456 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,728. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 90.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Stories

