Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.1750, with a volume of 259654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Yelp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Yelp from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Yelp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $359.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $821,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 756,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,384.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Barone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,435 shares in the company, valued at $943,050. The trade was a 32.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 261,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 839 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Yelp by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,102.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,202 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

