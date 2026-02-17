Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.2050, with a volume of 9875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

