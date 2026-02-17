Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.6880, with a volume of 167808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,931,697.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 343,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,472.06. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653,269 shares of company stock worth $46,973,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Klaviyo by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 605,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 294,392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 270,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,505,000 after acquiring an additional 134,613 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

