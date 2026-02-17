NYM (NYM) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, NYM has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $20.95 million and $1.38 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NYM’s official message board is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym. NYM’s official website is nym.com.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,457,266.831014 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.02544427 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,251,273.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

