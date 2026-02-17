Sleepless AI (AI) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $6.78 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 488,062,498.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.02405988 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $6,854,935.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

