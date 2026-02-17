Solayer SOL Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $94.60 or 0.00141249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $63.29 million and approximately $48.69 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 142,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 142,239.24667999. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 98.04608207 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,857.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

