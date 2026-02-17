Short Interest in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Decreases By 13.9%

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,023 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 12,799 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of THTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 23,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.35.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF ( NYSEARCA:THTA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Arax Advisory Partners owned 0.09% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

