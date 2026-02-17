Grok (GROK) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grok (GROK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Grok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grok has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Grok has a market cap of $3.03 million and $258.80 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grok

Grok’s genesis date was November 4th, 2023. Grok’s total supply is 6,594,615,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Grok is https://reddit.com/r/grokmemeculture and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1995220435558932482. The official website for Grok is grokoneth.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (grokoneth.meme) (GROK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok (grokoneth.meme) has a current supply of 6,594,615,419.056528 with 6,318,891,419.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok (grokoneth.meme) is 0.00046904 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $257,852.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grokoneth.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

