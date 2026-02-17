Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of GNMSF traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.00. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $352.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.31.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

