Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.3290, with a volume of 201870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTCR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 1,295.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

