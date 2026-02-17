Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.3290, with a volume of 201870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%.
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
