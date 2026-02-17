eCash (XEC) Tops One Day Volume of $4.20 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $161.58 million and $4.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,972.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.72 or 0.00840233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,989,782,797,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,989,751,547,580 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.