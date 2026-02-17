Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,021,723 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 2,346,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,347,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,347,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 328,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after buying an additional 177,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,041,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $715,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. 1,074,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $119.12.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

