BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $360.65

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $345.83 million and $360.65 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
