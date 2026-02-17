Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $130.3550, with a volume of 8398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.