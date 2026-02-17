iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 4429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.08.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $836.26 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 174,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

