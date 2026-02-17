iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.28 and last traded at C$43.28, with a volume of 6846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.24.
The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.
