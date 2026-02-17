Ark Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.49 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $37.49 million and $1.11 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

