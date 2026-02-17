Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Status has a total market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000077 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,991,668 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,991,668.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01129621 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $1,984,700.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

