Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average of $285.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

