Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,888 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 153,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,544.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,544.4 days.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

PHPRF opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS: PHPRF) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership and management of primary healthcare facilities. Established in 1995 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1996, the company focuses on providing modern, purpose-built medical real estate designed to support general practitioners, community health providers and related healthcare services. Its portfolio comprises predominantly single-tenanted or multi-tenanted primary care buildings leased under long-term agreements to tenants such as general practice partnerships, the National Health Service (NHS), and private sector healthcare operators.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, development and refurbishment of primary care facilities.

