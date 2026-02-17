PARK CIRCLE Co Invests $823,000 in The Western Union Company $WU

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Western Union accounts for approximately 0.7% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 422,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,861,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Western Union by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.82.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Western Union Profile

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

