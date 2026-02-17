JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,351,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $26,398,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $1,001.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $1,012.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $923.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $827.10.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,074.00 to $1,092.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $990.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,626.70. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

