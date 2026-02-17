Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 22,138 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,516,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,338,000 after acquiring an additional 313,180 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,210,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 623,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.03.

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

