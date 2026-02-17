Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $48.45 Million Stock Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,346.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Incyte were worth $48,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $420,454.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,330.82. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,184,063.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,017.24. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,745 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

