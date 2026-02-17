Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,636 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 319,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,931,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,466,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

