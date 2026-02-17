SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 342,341 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 258,326 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SEGRO Trading Up 1.3%

SEGRO Company Profile

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

