GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.65% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,121 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 716.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

