GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 108,487 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,487 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of UP Fintech worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 10.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 21.2% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.76 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 27.42%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TIGR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.73 price objective on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About UP Fintech

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company’s primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

