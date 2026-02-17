iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.39 and last traded at $108.3850, with a volume of 926538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.