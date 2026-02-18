WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.20. 138,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 63,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUTW. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month. PUTW was launched on Feb 24, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

