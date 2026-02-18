Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 4.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.