Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Aryzta AG is a Switzerland‐based global food business specializing in frozen bakery products and culinary solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, the company supplies a broad portfolio of bread, pastries, sweet baked goods and specialty prepared meals to customers in the retail, quick service restaurant, food service and hospitality sectors. Aryzta leverages a network of purpose-built production facilities and artisan bakeries to deliver consistent quality and innovation across a diverse range of product lines, from traditional European breads to on-trend snack and breakfast offerings.

Since its formation in 2008 through the merger of Irish‐based IAWS Group PLC and Swiss baker Hiestand Holding AG, Aryzta has expanded its reach to serve markets across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

