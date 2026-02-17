Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 823,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 357,478 shares.The stock last traded at $46.8550 and had previously closed at $47.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 833.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

