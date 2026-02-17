Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.1350, with a volume of 619747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $249,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,349.33. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $105,402.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,594.14. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,609 shares of company stock worth $1,665,151. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,463,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 487,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 71,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after buying an additional 100,978 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

