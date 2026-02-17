Head to Head Review: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems 7.58% 37.38% 6.68% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommVault Systems and SofTech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $995.62 million 3.87 $76.11 million $1.94 45.17 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommVault Systems and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 0 3 9 2 2.93 SofTech 0 0 0 0 0.00

CommVault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $143.58, indicating a potential upside of 63.85%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than SofTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats SofTech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation’s Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

